shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 27, 2020 GUST TO 20 MPH EACH WEEKENDDAY.BRIGHTER AND WARMER WEATHERARRIVES NEXT WEEK.HIGHS REACH THE LOW 70S MONDAY,THE UPPER 70S TUESDAY, ANDWE'LL FINALLY APPROACH 80DEGREES BY MID-WEEK (FOR THEFIRST TIME THIS YEAR).FEW SNOWFLAKES IN THE MIX.THE BEST CHANCE OF SHOWERS ONLYLASTS THROUGH 8:00 A.M.CLOUDS WILL CLEAR BY AFTERNOON,WHEN NORTHWEST WINDS BLOW AT15-25 MPH AND LIMIT HIGHS TOTHE LOW 60S.LOWS TONIGHT DROP TO THE LOW40S AND EVEN UPPER 30S IN PARTSOF LAS VEGAS AS WINDS RELAX.HIGHS RISE TO THE MID-60S THISWEEKEND.SATURDAY SEES SUNSHINE GIVE WAYTO CLOUDS IN THE AFTERNOON.SUNDAY SHOULD BE MOSTLY CLOUDYAND WE CAN'T RULE OUT ISOLATEDSHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON ANDEVENING.WINDS MAY GUST TO 20 MPH EACHWEEKEND DAY.





