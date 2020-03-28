Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streets, Stores 'So Empty' On 1st Day Of Stay-At-Home Order

Streets, Stores 'So Empty' On 1st Day Of Stay-At-Home Order

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Streets, Stores 'So Empty' On 1st Day Of Stay-At-Home Order

Streets, Stores 'So Empty' On 1st Day Of Stay-At-Home Order

On the first day of Gov.

Tim Walz's stay-at-home order, Minnesotans appeared to be heeding the order, Katie Steiner reports (0:38).

WCCO 4 Weekends -- March 28, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JimLusardi

Jim Lusardi @tonikuehl12 @POTUS @RepDanCrenshaw @EliseStefanik Yup. Streets are relatively empty. Cops in grocery stores 2 hours ago

votergirlca

Lori Jackson @MaudeLebow @SkinnerPm In California our shelter in place order allows for essential trips... Groceries, laundry, c… https://t.co/6XbBcnLmCT 2 hours ago

garnetbraun7

garnetbraun 300 infected in Calgary.. Streets are empty, and its takeout only at most cafes however liquor, and pot stores are… https://t.co/RANqNIWBKm 3 hours ago

davidcrossman

David Crossman RT @BIGministries: Streets - EMPTY Stores - EMPTY Parks - EMPTY Bars and Lounges - EMPTY Restaurants - EMPTY Theaters and Music Halls - EMP… 3 hours ago

NProph3t

NoN-Proph3T everyones supposed to be staying home, but stores still empty AF and MFers are out in the streets dancing, and traf… https://t.co/QLnqJfCP36 4 hours ago

fotopak

okeh RT @SBSNews: Several other Australian retailers follow Myer in announcing they are temporarily shutting their stores due to the coronavirus… 4 hours ago

ElvinBen

Ellen Bender @MollyJongFast @voguemagazine Well done. I’m 59 and it is unlike anything I have experienced. The empty streets and… https://t.co/lQgid5H5g2 4 hours ago

aaronwall

Aaron Wall RT @NetflixAndLamp: @boriquagato Definitely good news. Be careful about declaring victory though. New infections are down b/c streets are e… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.