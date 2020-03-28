Global  

Coronavirus Update: Det. Cedric Dixon First NYPD Officer To Die From COVID-19

The NYPD has lost its first police officer in the coronavirus fight -- Det.

Cedric Dixon, a 23-year member of the force.

