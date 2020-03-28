Global  

During Global Pandemic, North Korea Fires Off Ballistic Missile Into The Sea

The South Korean government says North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the ocean off its east coast on Sunday.

According to Reuters, Japan’s Ministry of Defense reporting that it appeared to be a ballistic missile.

If confirmed as a ballistic missile, it would be the fourth such launch this month.

Such launches are usually personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The launch comes as North Korean troops conduct ongoing military drills.

