shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local home trying to keep seniors social FIRST LINE OF CARE FOR AN AGEGROUPVULNERABLE TO COVID- 19...5:03-5:08WE'RE ABSOLUTELY DOING THE BESTWE CANAH, ON THE FRONT LINE, TO TAKECARE OF THEMAND ALL THEIR NEEDSIN ADDITION TO DAILY CARE, ATTHE BLAKE,THEY ARE FINDING WAYS TO KEEPRESIDENTSFROM FEELING ANYMORE ISOLATEDTHAN THEY HAVE TO BE BECAUSE OFTHE VIRUS...SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINESFROM THECDC ARE KEEPING FAMILIES FROMTHEPERSONAL INTERACTION...OFTOUCHES, HUGS, AND KISSES... BUTTECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN A DIFFERENCEMAKER...SOT2:07-IT'S INTERESTING THAT THE SENIORGENERATIONTODAY IS LEARNING HOW TOFACETIME FOR THEFIRST TIME EVER, AND...LEARNINGTO TURNTHEIR SCREEN UPSIDE DOWN ANDHAVE IT THERIGHT WAY SO THEY CAN SEE THEIRLOVED ONE...THAT TECHNOLOGY HELPED A 91 YEAROLDRESIDENT CELEBRATE HER BIRTHDAYWITH HERSON...A CELEBRATION COMPLETE WITHCAKE,EVEN THOUGH HE COULDN'T BE THEREPHYSICALLY...THEY ARE ALSO INCLUDINGACTIVITIESTHAT INVOLVE A LOT OF VIDEO SOTHATRESIDENTS CAN HAVE SHAREDEXPERIENCES...ONE OF THEM STARTED WITH ABRAINSTORM...FROM THE BLAKE'SACTIVITIESDIRECTOR...SOTSHE CAME UP WITH A FANTASTICIDEA, ANDASKED ME ONE DAY, SHE SAYS, CANWE ROLL THEGRAND PIANO DOWN THE HALLWAY.AND AT FIRST THOUGHT IS IT WIDEENOUGH TO BE ABLE TOHANDLE.THE PIANO MADE IT...AND BECAMETHECENTREPIECE OF A POP UPSONG-ALONGCONCERT OF HYMNS...SINGING NATSPOLK SAYS THE MOMENT MET ANEED... SOT3:29-3:38A LOT OF FAMILIES EVEN RIGHT NOWHAVE TO GOTO UH, THEIR LIVING ROOMS WITHONLINECHURCHES. AND WE WERE ABLE TOROLL THE PIANO DOWN, SING SOMEHYMNSTHERE IS ALSO A FOCUS ON SAFETYDURING THISVIRAL CRISIS...FORWARD THINKING WITH PROTOCOLSHAS THEBLAKE WELL STOCKED WITH PPE'SAND THAT ALLIMPORTANT TOILET PAPER... SOT5:40-5:46CAUSE RESIDENTS CAN'T GET OUTAND BUY THOSESUPPLIES. SO... WE HAVE A CLOSETTHAT'S THERETO PROTECT THEM, AND GIVE THEMTHOSE WHENTHEY NEED THEM.TAGPOLK SAYS THEY HAVE RAMPED UPCOMMUNICATION WITH FAMILIES THATHAVELOVED ONES HERE, TO HELP EASETHE ANXIETYPEOPLE HAVE ABOUT NOT BEINGABLE TO BECLOSE...FOR NOW.IN FLOWOOD, TROY JOHNSON...16WAPTNEWS AT 10 CHAD P





