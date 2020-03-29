Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurt now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:41s - Published Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurt Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through the northeast part of the state and hurt six people in the college town of Jonesboro. 0

