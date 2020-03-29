Jeremy Corbyn's time as Labour leader Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:52s - Published 1 week ago Jeremy Corbyn's time as Labour leader A look back at Jeremy Corbyn's near five-year stint as Labour leader. The Labour Party will announce its new leader on April 4 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this B.L. McMillan RT @silverrich39: Jeremy Corbyn acted alone according to his principles and history has proven him right time and again. He didn't seek out… 29 minutes ago YorksLass RT @robpowellnews: Ooof former Labour cabinet secretary Alan Johnson says history will judge Jeremy Corbyn’s spell at the top of the party… 35 minutes ago Truthserum RT @IanAustin1965: Let's use the final day of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership to reflect on these two facts: 1) Labour has fewer MPs than at an… 51 minutes ago bea RT @itrainedflowers: My time in Labour has been an absolute delight. Jeremy Corbyn inspired me in profound ways and through my involvement… 51 minutes ago Woody @PeoplesMomentum Time for you to pick up your placards pack up your political wet dreams, climb off the back of The… https://t.co/g1Ni3yk3Nk 59 minutes ago chatterman1 God forbid.. Blairite leads the Labour Party! Jeremy Corbyn may have made some mistakes in his time, chief among th… https://t.co/nLOYkcapkF 1 hour ago