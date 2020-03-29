Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeremy Corbyn's time as Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn's time as Labour leader

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Jeremy Corbyn's time as Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn's time as Labour leader

A look back at Jeremy Corbyn's near five-year stint as Labour leader.

The Labour Party will announce its new leader on April 4 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PoliticalBee

B.L. McMillan RT @silverrich39: Jeremy Corbyn acted alone according to his principles and history has proven him right time and again. He didn't seek out… 29 minutes ago

ChrissieOAP

YorksLass RT @robpowellnews: Ooof former Labour cabinet secretary Alan Johnson says history will judge Jeremy Corbyn’s spell at the top of the party… 35 minutes ago

Truthse84833901

Truthserum RT @IanAustin1965: Let's use the final day of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership to reflect on these two facts: 1) Labour has fewer MPs than at an… 51 minutes ago

itrainedflowers

bea RT @itrainedflowers: My time in Labour has been an absolute delight. Jeremy Corbyn inspired me in profound ways and through my involvement… 51 minutes ago

TheRocketVan

Woody @PeoplesMomentum Time for you to pick up your placards pack up your political wet dreams, climb off the back of The… https://t.co/g1Ni3yk3Nk 59 minutes ago

chatterman1

chatterman1 God forbid.. Blairite leads the Labour Party! Jeremy Corbyn may have made some mistakes in his time, chief among th… https://t.co/nLOYkcapkF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.