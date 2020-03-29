Global  

New Coronavirus Can Show Positive Results In Five Minutes

Medical device maker Abbott created a new molecular point-of-care covid-19 test that shows results almost immediately.

According to Gizmodo, the test can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

The test has already received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company said it hopes to deliver 50,000 tests per day to the U.S. healthcare system.

