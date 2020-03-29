Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grand Ole Opry Member Jan Howard Dies at 91

Grand Ole Opry Member Jan Howard Dies at 91

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Grand Ole Opry Member Jan Howard Dies at 91

Grand Ole Opry Member Jan Howard Dies at 91

Singer and songwriter Jan Howard “passed away peacefully” on Saturday, according to a press statement.

She was 91 years old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StormTrack9Bill

Bill Race Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard passes away at 91 https://t.co/xjt9KeSQt3 17 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/PCrSQttwaG Jan Howard, a country singer-songwriter and longstanding member of the Grand Ole Opry, has… https://t.co/wZOu4DDXuH 23 minutes ago

WTOP

WTOP The Grand Ole Opry, of which Jan Howard was a member for nearly 50 years, announced her death on Saturday. https://t.co/yaEA0aol0I 41 minutes ago

Rockhistorygal

LeRena Major Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard passes away at 91 https://t.co/5PT2cX3qce 42 minutes ago

Detcookieman74

Arthur Smith RT @wwmtnews: The Grand Ole Opry, of which she was a member for nearly 50 years, announced her death on Saturday. https://t.co/K9oh7WTgx3 45 minutes ago

bigworm6917

Big Worm Jan Howard, Country Singer-Songwriter and Grand Ole Opry Member, Dies at 91 https://t.co/wrpKyYLkK2 48 minutes ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV The Grand Ole Opry, of which she was a member for nearly 50 years, announced her death on Saturday. https://t.co/K9oh7WTgx3 49 minutes ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard dead at 91 https://t.co/1UCJEzLnVW 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.