Grand Ole Opry Member Jan Howard Dies at 91 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published Grand Ole Opry Member Jan Howard Dies at 91 Singer and songwriter Jan Howard “passed away peacefully” on Saturday, according to a press statement. She was 91 years old. 0

