Serial Killer Dubbed Grim Sleeper Dies In California Prison 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:25s - Published Serial Killer Dubbed Grim Sleeper Dies In California Prison Lonnie Franklin, the convicted serial killer known as the "Grim Sleeper" who preyed on the women of South Los Angeles for more than two decades, has died in prison. He was 67. 0

