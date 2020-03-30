Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Volunteers 3-D Printing Face Shields

Volunteers 3-D Printing Face Shields

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Volunteers 3-D Printing Face Shields

Volunteers 3-D Printing Face Shields

A group of volunteers is getting together and producing thousands of facemasks with 3-D printers to donate for local health workers in need.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheOccupiedSun

TheOccupiedSun RT @AnarchistFed: Got a 3D Printer? A group of volunteers are 3D printing and delivering face shields to help address the critical shortag… 1 hour ago

seb_ly

Seb Lee-Delisle RT @3dcrowduk: Find out more about how 3DCrowd UK (a large group of 3D Printing volunteers) are helping address the shortage of face shield… 2 hours ago

AdityaIndla

Aditya Indla @DrPanMD @DrPanMD we have over 200 community volunteers 3D printing and delivered face shields. #GetUsPPE… https://t.co/loYJlU0ll5 6 hours ago

Delia1donegal

Delia O' Riordan Citizen Innovators have stepped up to fill the gap left by inadequate Medical PPE/Equipment/Test Swabs, etc., with… https://t.co/baXMIh0INU 6 hours ago

ICRIOWAreal

ICR IOWA ICR volunteers are printing and assembling thousands of face shields for local workers who need them. #HereItsReal… https://t.co/hDdNEgTe9W 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.