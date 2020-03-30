Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Which team has spent most time top of the league?

Which team has spent most time top of the league?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Which team has spent most time top of the league?

Which team has spent most time top of the league?

We take a look at the side that has spent the most days top of the football league since its inception in 1888.

Though Manchester United and Liverpool being at the top may not surprise many, some of the clubs that crop up earlier may raise eyebrows.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.