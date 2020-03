Moratorium on evictions and foreclosures

AFTERNOONALL OFTHEMSAYING THIS MOVE WASNECESSARYTO KEEP EVERYONE SAFEAND TOSTOP THE SPREAD((SOT)) SISOLAK "THOUSANDS OFNEVADANS ARE WONDERING HOWTHEY WILL MAKE RENT OR PAYMORTGAGE NEXT WEEK" NEVADAGOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK SIGNINGAN EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE PLACINGA TEMPORARY BAN ON THE MAJORITYOF RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIALEVICTIONS!

SISOLAK MAKING ITCLEAR THAT THIS IS NOT FREERENT - AND THAT THE GOAL IS TOMAKE SURE EVERYONE CAN CONTINUEPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING.YOU CANNOT STAY HOME FOR NEVADAIF YOU DON'T HAVE A ROOF OVERYOUR HEAD ((SOT)) SISOLAK"THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO PUTPEOPLE OUT ON THE STREETS,WHICH WOULD ONLY RESULT IN ANINCREASED RISK OF INFECTION"STATE TREASURER ZACH CONINEALSO ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENTFOR A 90- DAY GRACE PERIOD ONMORTGAGE PAYMENTS & LATEFEES.SAYING LENDERS WILL FIGURE OUTA PLAN WITH BORROWERS THATWONT IMPACT THEIR CREDIT((SOT)) ZACH CONINE "WE'REDOING EVERYTHING IN OUR POWERTO MAKE THINGS A LITTLE BITEASIER AND TO MAKE SURE WHENNEVADA GETS BACK TO WORK ITGETS BACK TO WORK STRONGER THANEVER" AND STATE ATTORNEYGENERAL AARON FORD SAYS THEREHAVE ALREADY BEEN LANDLORDS INTHE STATE WHO HAVE BEEN WHATHE DESCRIBES AS "INFLEXIBLE"DURING THIS TIME ((SOT)) "MYOFFICE HAS RECEIVED MANYCOMPLAINTS AND FRANKLY BULLIEDBY THEIR LANDLORDS INCLUDING A71 YEAR OLD WOMAN WHO WASWRONGLY THREATENED WITHEVICTION FORTUNATELY OUT OFFICEWAS ABLE TO HELP HER STAY INHER HOME BUT THESE TYPE OFACTIONS ARE UNACCEPTABLE ANDHAVE FORCED THE STATE TO TAKEACTION" WHILE FOLKS MAY BE ABLETO GET A BREAK ON PAYMENTS...LOCAL TRIAL ATTORNEY AL LASSOSAYS - RENT WILL BE DUEEVENTUALLY AND THAT YOUSHOULD START THAT CONVERSATIONNOW ((SOT)) AL LASSO "LETTHEM KNOW, I MAY NOT BE ABLE TOTWO MAINTAIN HIS BUILDING FORSO YOU CAN VISIT THE STATE'SWEBSITE THAT ADDRESSES ALLTHINGS CORONAVIRUS, YOURRIGHTS, ETC ITSNVHEALTHRESPONSE.NV.G OVAARON FORD ALSO ASKING ANYONETO REPORT TO HIS OFFICE IF THEYARE BEING THREATENED TO BEEVICTED..

