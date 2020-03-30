Global  

All-new SEAT Leon - the first model of the brand to offer five different engine technologies

All-new SEAT Leon - the first model of the brand to offer five different engine technologies

All-new SEAT Leon - the first model of the brand to offer five different engine technologies

The all-new SEAT Leon is the first SEAT model to offer five different technologies that adapt to almost all drivers.

A suite of new powertrain technologies; petrol (TSI), diesel (TDI), mild-hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) and compressed natural gas (TGI), mean consumers can choose the vehicle that most closely matches their lifestyle and needs, while at the same time providing the efficiency and performance demanded by the market.

In total, there are eleven different mechanical variants, with power outputs ranging from 90 PS with the 1.0 TSI to 204 PS with the SEAT Leon eHybrid.

All of them stand out for their efficient consumption, performance and low emissions, and allow consumers to choose the vehicle that best adapts to their needs.

The all-new SEAT Leon offers different predefined drive mode – Eco, Normal, Comfort and Sport – to the driver.

With the individual drive mode, the driver is able to adapt the car to the personal needs, thanks to the new DCC slider.

