Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Smith and Mariah Carey perform for Covid-19 fund

Sam Smith and Mariah Carey perform for Covid-19 fund

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Sam Smith and Mariah Carey perform for Covid-19 fund

Sam Smith and Mariah Carey perform for Covid-19 fund

Sam Smith and Mariah Carey opened their doors as the musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elementartyy

elementarty Watch Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish Perform on Elton John’s Coronavirus Relief Concert - Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and Bi… https://t.co/CPddpC3ICo 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.