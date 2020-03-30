President Trump rules out security funds for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published President Trump rules out security funds for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will have to cover the costs of their own security while living in the U.S., President Donald Trump has declared. 0

