Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Care Minister Helen Whately grilled on inaction of Governement after 2016 pandemic test-run

Care Minister Helen Whately grilled on inaction of Governement after 2016 pandemic test-run

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Care Minister Helen Whately grilled on inaction of Governement after 2016 pandemic test-run

Care Minister Helen Whately grilled on inaction of Governement after 2016 pandemic test-run

LBC’s Nick Ferrari has a heated interview with the Care Minister Helen Whately.

He asked her about Exercise Cygnus (the 2016 pandemic trial/dummy run that the Conservative government ran) – which she didn’t know about.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Govtandpolitics

Jonny Brogdale RT @richardhorton1: Helen Whately, Minister of State for Social Care, does not want to “speculate” on the length of the UK lockdown. On the… 6 minutes ago

botcotu

brewer(s) RT @ianbirrell: Incredible: @BBCr4today just gave main 8.10 interview slot to care minister @Helen_Whately - and failed to press her over 1… 15 minutes ago

martindvz

Martin Davies - Rejoin the EU RT @Worker_Snake: @Helen_Whately Of risk assessments - emergency preparedness and classified information... Nick Ferrari's extraordinary ex… 37 minutes ago

DinasDevil

🇫🇷🇪🇺 Cen L. 🏒🏒😈🔥 @justsnoozing Have a listen to this. Our 'health & care' minister, the ever-grinning Helen Whately, being literally… https://t.co/MblCFXLvHC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.