10 Things Trixie Mattel Can't Live Without

There are a few thing drag queen Trixie Mattel can't live without when she hits the road. From her Nintendo Switch to her Gibson Hummingbird Guitar, these are Trixie's travel essentials

[laughs]Hi GQ, it's me, Trixie Mattel,and these are my essentials.[upbeat music][laughs]This is such a sad item.This is my Nintendo Switchand this is really greatfor touring becauseeverybody on my tour bushas one of these and so we all play gameslike Smash Brothers, we play Mario Kart.I love Dead by Daylight.I love to play Friday the 13th.I'm like three-quartersthrough Breath of the Wild.On my last tour, beforeGrownup, I was playing Skyrim.I don't think that game even has an end,I quit after a while.I was like, we get it, there's dragonsand there's no modernmedicine, so I kinda moved on.But I love my Switch.Got2B Glued Hairspray.I've been using this hairspraysince I started drag in 2008.It's lit.Every drag queen uses these.If you have real hair,this is quite a commitment'cause this is the type ofhairspray that once you use thison your real hair, you'regonna either need to showeror comb it out to the pointwhere you're gonna seewhite flakes coming out of your hair'cause this is like sprayingglue into your hair.If you look at this nozzle,this is the same nozzleyou use to try to contain a swarm of beeswhen you're taking down a nest.So, that lets you know whatthis does to your hair.But it's really great whenyou're wearing as muchsynthetic hair piled ontop of your head as I do.You really need somethingthat you can count on.A lot of people think when they reallyneed something to stay they soak one area,but all hairsprays are madeto be used eight to 12inches from your head.So, by the time thehairspray leaves the can,some of the alcohol goes awayso it's actually more effective.I buy it on Amazon andI buy like 12 at once'cause I know I'm gonna go through it, so.Okay, I once worked with this drag queenand I don't wanna say who itwas because it was Vicky Vox,but I would see themmaybe take a shot of boozeand then they would say, I'mputting on my personality.So, me, before the meet and greet,I will shotgun one ofthese like a frat boyand punch a hole through the walland then go hunt teenagers.The taste and the ritualof it really gets mein the pre-show mindset.The only problem is these are carbonatedand so when I'm in a corsetbackstage about to go onand sing, if I shotgun oneof these, I do burp a lot.The yellow kind is my favorite,but what would you call it?Tropical, it's lit.The normal kind, to me, tasteslike a Duracell battery.Get this kind.[techno music]This is a really good perfume.It's unisex and I really like this colognebecause if I'm tryin' to get out of drag,if I still walk in somewhereand this is still on my body,I'm not embarrassed.It's not like I have women'sperfume on out in public.I've been using it forprobably like 10 years.People still complimentme on it all the time.It's a little strong, acologne you wanna wearwhen you want people to smellyou, but it's great for drag.It's called Turquatic and Ithink it's supposed to havea clean water scent.I mean there's picturesof the seaweeds on it.To me, it smells like whatyou'd hope you'd smell likecoming out of a swimmingpool, clean, clean waterwith maybe a twist of citrus.I just love it, it's beautiful.I grew up in the country,which means my dental carefor the first 25 years of mylife was iffy to moderate.For somebody like me who lives in fearof getting advancedgingivitis, this is a mouthwashthat has no alcohol, so ifwashing your mouth with alcoholkept you from gettingcavities, mama, I'd be fine.But sometimes I'm like, I can't,I can't do the whole bedtime routine,I can at least do this, swish, swish.And then on the tour bus, Ican wake up and swish thisand I know that betweenmy bedroom and the venue,if I run into somebody I'mnot gonna be embarrassedof the way my head smells.So, it's a great product, I love it.I get it on Amazon, Ibuy like three at a time.Rich. [bell rings]Oh, hello!This is my guitar.Every tour, I get a new guitar.This one is a Gibson Hummingbird.Hummingbirds are great becausethey have this beautiful,iconic hummingbird design in here.And I learned to playguitar from my grandpaon a Hummingbird.I remember being a kidand being really smalland thinking this was huge.Now, as an adult it's so little to me.But I just love this instrument.Hummingbirds are a few inchesshorter than most guitars,too, so the actuallength from here to hereis a couple inches shorter.So, it's great for travel.It's a really popular guitarin American rock musicand country music.It sounds like a really, like mellow,but also very metallic sound to it,like a real [guitar music].Like a snap.So, I really like this instrument.[soft guitar music]This is a Malibu Skipper.I don't actually travelwith a lot of dolls.Who does?But I get 'em as gifts andI collect mostly 65 to 73.And this, I believe, isa 1971 Malibu Skipper.You can tell because thisis right when they changedthe plastic to a a super tan.Nobody really believed inskin cancer and melanoma,so all the dolls are sold inswimwear with super tan legs'cause they were like, what'sthe worst that can happen?Plot twist.I got this as a fan giftand I probably have threeof this exact dollalready, but I'll keep her.I'll put her in a different outfit.She's probably worth, ifyou went to a dealership,you could probably gether for like 45 bucks.I mean she's not worth the most.- [Interviewer] What's themost rare doll that you have?- The most rare doll I have.I have a black Francie, whichthey only made a few of.I have a black Francie in the boxwith the shipping label on it.She's probably about a $4,000 doll.And I know that seemslike a lot because it is.So, if you guys come seeGrown Up or you buy Barbara,now you know what I'mdoing with your money.I always travel with abunch of my Trixie Cosmeticsbecause even though I testedthese way before they came out,whenever I'm on tour, Istill like to keep themin my rotation because Ineed to be able to takepictures of myself in them tosend to our social media team.Sometimes I have my officestaff send me new formulasto try on the road and it's nice to havesome of our current productsto try along with itso I can see the differencein shade, finish, formula, et cetera.So, we have a few here.We have Immaterial Girl, we have Skipper,which is really a staple,this really pretty pink.And then we have Maliblue,which I was writing Malibu,the song, around the timethis was being worked on,so there is some marriage there.And then Slime Time we actuallyreleased this green onefor Halloween and it wasso popular that we put itin the permanent rotation.So, it really helps whenyou own your own companyto try to pay attentionto what people respond to'cause sometimes a productlike this was just meantto be limited edition.People like nut for itand then you're like,I should probably keep that around.And then this is Stacy's Mom,which just came out yesterday.I have it on now, you cantell it's pink, but not neon.It's like a patent leather magenta.[bright music]This is my iPad, rich.It's coming alive now.I'm not proud of it, I probablylose two of these a year.They just are so little and thinand I use 'em for everything,so they slip through the cracks.I keep all my jokes I've everwritten in one Google doc,so if I ever get hacked, my career's over.And I also have theentire script for my show,Grown Up, on here.I also have whatever lyricsto whatever songs I'm working on.I also have some weird, fun stuff.Like I have this game called Dream Daddy,which is a dating simulatorwhere you date people's dads.So, if that let's you know where touringtakes me mentally sometimes,it's good to be able to unplug.Oh, eBay, and I have eBay on herebecause one of my favoriteactivities on touris doing deep eBay divesfor weird, retro toysthat I love to buy.And I have my Wow PresentsPlus network on hereso I can watch everyweek's episode of UNHhhh,because even though Iwork for Wow Presents,I still have to buy my own membership.I'm not bitter.So, how do I stay so thin, you ask?Every day, my assistant,Brandon, wakes me upwith a black tea, abanana, and a green juice.During the day, you haveto eat very strategicallybecause if you're aboutto go perform and singand squeeze your bodyto death to go onstage,you really can't eat much.So, a product like this that'sjust a hundred percent juice,I know that I'm gonna get apretty modest caloric intake,but I'm gonna get a lot of the stuffthat's gonna get me through the daylike apples and celeries and cucumbers.And when you're in dragyou have lipstick on.A juice, like a liquid meal,is sometimes the differencebetween eating and not eating at all.So, yes, I live like anastronaut, but [laughs]I make a lot of sacrifices to be Trixie.This is an Elmer'sWashable School Glue Stickin Disappearing Purple.If you don't know, drag queens use thisto cover their eyebrows 'causethis is like a non-toxic,quick-drying, water-based polymerthat coats your individual brow hairsand when you layer it, it canactually cover up the texture.I'm not a very sweaty person.Some drag queens use Pros-Aideor more of a prosthetic adhesive for this.It's skin-safe and itcomes off in the shower.They have to make thisproduct so that kidscould eat it and not die.I don't really care whathappens to the kids,but I'm happy that this comes off.And last, but not least I haveentire half-days of my lifewhere I don't have to be in drag.And usually because I'mwearing this much makeupand adhesive all over my face and glueand really high-impact pigments stainingmy very fair, alabaster skin,I like a product like thisto wear on my days off.So, this is Milk MakeupSunshine Skin Tint, SPF 30.So, it has a sunblock, ithas moisturizing qualities,and it has a very slight tint to it.So, even though it's my day off,I can still make sure I cover thingslike stains around my lips from lipstickor areas of my forehead wheremaybe there's irritationfrom wearing glue on myhead every single day.A product like this reallyhelps me make it to a Starbuckswithout looking like anabsolute piece of [beeps].It's always worked for me, so.Thank you so much for checkingout my essential itemshere at GQ and if you'd liketo see any of these itemsin action, please come see myshow, Trixie Mattel: Grown Up,all over the United States and Europe.Or listen to my album, Barbara,now on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.





