Duration: 01:21s
Human Testing of Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine to Begin By September Johnson & Johnson said Monday that its experimental vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization by early 2021.

The company said it has committed more than $1 billion to co-fund the vaccine research, with the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose more than 4% in premarket trading following the announcement.

Johnson & Johnson is also increasing its manufacturing capacity with a new location in the U.S., and expansions to existing sites in other countries to potentially distribute the vaccine quickly.

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson CEO, via CNBC Alex Gorsky, via CNBC

