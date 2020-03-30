Ford plans to produce 50K ventilators in Michigan by July amid COVID-19 outbreak 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:17s - Published Ford plans to produce 50K ventilators in Michigan by July amid COVID-19 outbreak Ford Motor Company announced Monday it has partnered with GE Healthcare with plans to make 50,000 ventilators in Michigan within the next 100 days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this