Canton implements COVID-19 curfew

A CURFEW TO SLOW THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19...CANTON RESIDENTS WILL HAVE TO BEOFF THE ROADS, AND OUT OF PUBLICPLACES BETWEEN 9 P.M.

AND 5 A.M.UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE..THE MAYOR SAYS THOSE GOING TOAND FROMWORK, MEDICAL PERSONNEL ANDFIRSRESPONDERS ARE EXEMPT..

THEMAYOR SAYS HE IS STRESSING THESERIOUSNESS OF COVID-19 BECAUSEHE ISA PHYSICIAN HIMSELF.

WE DONT WANT TO SERVE AS ABRIDGEFOR SPREADING THE VIRUS.

FOR ANEXAMPLE THERE IS A BUSINESS HETHAT ATTRACTS NUMEROUS KIDS.

YOUWOULD THINK THAT THEY ARE HAVINGA ROCK CONCERT NRECOGNIZING AND REALIZING THEYCAN BECOME INFECTED ONINFESTED WITH THE VIRUS AND TAKEIT HOME TO THEIR MOM.RESTAURANTS IN CANTON AREPROHIBITED FROM OFFERING DINE-INSERVICES BUT MAY REMAIN OPENUNTIL 9 P.M.

TO OFFERCARRYOUT AND DELIVERY... THEMAYOR SAYS BARBERSHOPS ANDSALONS ARE LIMITED TO 10 PEOPLE,INCLUDINEMPLOYEES AND CLIENTS... SEVERAL BUSI