Sweden stands alone from Scandinavia with looser measures to battle coronavirus 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 02:13s - Published Sweden stands alone from Scandinavia with looser measures to battle coronavirus Sweden seems to be taking a more lax approach during the coronavirus pandemic than their fellow Scandanavian countries. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this