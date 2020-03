Lee County passes emergency resolution to contain Coronavirus spread 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:11s - Published Lee County passes emergency resolution to contain Coronavirus spread This resolution says to "stay home" if you’re 65 or older, have a health condition, or if you have cold or flu-like symptoms. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lee County passes emergency resolution to contain Coronavirus spread AND ONE DEATH.GLADES AND HENDRY BOTH HAVETHREE CASES AND NO DEATHS.LEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SAYTHEY’RE TRYING TO CONTAINCOVID-19.EVERY MEMBER VOTED FOR THERESOLUTION AFTER WATCHING CROWDSAND MONITORING THE SITUATIONOVER THE WEEKEND...FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ IS INDOWNTOWN FORT MYERS...SANDRA?...OVER THE WEEKEND YOU MIGHT HAVERECEIVED AN EMERGENCY ALERT TOYOUR PHONE SAYING TO STAY HOMEAND COMMISSIONERS SAY THEY WEREPLEASED WITH THE RESPONSEBUT COMMISSIONER ARE SAYINGRIGHT NOW, THIS IS THE STRONGEMESSAGE THEY CAN SEND TO GET YOUTO LIMIT YOUR RISK OF EXPOSURETO COVID-19A RESOLUTION APPROVED BY LEECOUNTY COMMISSIONERS MONDAY ISASKING YOU TO STAY HOME THISRESOLUTION SAYS IF YOU’RE 65 OROLDER, IF YOU HAVE A CONDITIONTHAT MAKES YOU A VIRUS TARGET,OR IF YOU HAVE COLD OR FLU-LIKESYMPTOMS YOU NEED TO STAY HOMETHE RESOLUTION ALSO LIMITSGROUPS TO NO MORE THAN 10PEOPLE, WHILE STILL SOCIALDISTANCING AND LIMITSBUSINESSES TO LIMIT THEIR ONSITEWORKFORCE TO HALF WHILE THERESOLUTION IS NOT A LAW OR ASTAY-AT-HOME-ORDER━COMMISSIONER HAMMAN SAYS PEOPLEHAVE A MORAL OBLIGATION TOFOLLOW THE GUIDELINESCOLD SOT(COMMISSIONER BRIAN HAMMAN,CHAIRMAN, LEE COUNTY BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS):"We have to find a new normalhere in Lee County where we getused to only interacting withpeople who live in the samehouse as us."COMMISSIONER HAMMAN SAYS ASTAY-AT-HOME-ORDER IS NOTFEASIBLE RIGHT NOWADDING THAT PUTTING PEOPLE INTHEIR HOMES FOR AN INDEFINITEAMOUNT OF TIME IS A DIRECTTHREAT TO THEIR HEALTHSOT(COMMISSIONER BRIAN HAMMAN,CHAIRMAN, LEE COUNTY BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS):"We’re seeing domestic violenceon the rise, we’re seeing peoplelose their jobs, we’re seeinthe potential for moredepression, more suicide, morepoverty, more hunger."BUT DR. LAWRENCE ANTONUCCI WOULDLIKE MORE.HE’S WITH LEE HEALTH.AND HE’S ASKING COMMISSIONERS TODO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TOMAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCINGSOT(DR. LAWRENCE ANTONUCCI, LEEHEALTH):"I will also share with you thatLee county now is showing thhighest mortality rate inFlorida, we maybe second butwe’re certainly in the top two."BUT IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT THEMORTALITY RATE IT’S ALSO ABOUTFLATTENING THE CURVEPHYSICIAN DOUG BRUST WITH LEEHEALTH SAYS FLATTENING THE CURVE





You Might Like

Tweets about this