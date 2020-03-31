Doggie Day Care

C1 long days at home have been the norm for many during the coronovirus.

For some, working in essential jobs they might be working even more and spending less time at home.

Alan vanzandt shows us a story.

>> doggy day care isn't an essential service.

Due to our stay home orders, businesses that relate to child care are allowed to stay home.

Fantastic pheado and others are dropping off their pets.

>> i'm not sure what i would do without a service like this.

>> ralph will play all day and fisher will prepare making floral arrangements for funerals and her husband will continue to do therapy.

>> he would have a hard time do therapy with a dog bouncing around.

>> we have clients at beringer and mosaic.

Those are the majority of ones considered essential.

We have some city employees who come out here as well.

>> and a tv anchor of course.

>> employees and communications also exempted from the stay at home order.

I have been able to bring my six month old puppy, bear to fant fantastic pheados while i go to work.

These guys must know they are special, they get a haircut when their human owners cannot.

Barber shops and hair stylists not essential.

>> just to be able to pet them and be with them and the company.

I'm sure even for children.

It's got to be a great comfort.

>> it's long, scary days and when i sit down next to my dogs and give them a hug, it's an instant stress reliever.

Alan vanzandt, kq2 news.

>> they have extended hours for drop off and pick up.