Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Doggie Day Care

Doggie Day Care

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Doggie Day Care

Doggie Day Care

Alan Van Zandt takes a look at one business that helps us with our furry four legged friends during a time that some may be spending less time at home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Doggie Day Care

C1 long days at home have been the norm for many during the coronovirus.

For some, working in essential jobs they might be working even more and spending less time at home.

Alan vanzandt shows us a story.

>> doggy day care isn't an essential service.

Due to our stay home orders, businesses that relate to child care are allowed to stay home.

Fantastic pheado and others are dropping off their pets.

>> i'm not sure what i would do without a service like this.

>> ralph will play all day and fisher will prepare making floral arrangements for funerals and her husband will continue to do therapy.

>> he would have a hard time do therapy with a dog bouncing around.

>> we have clients at beringer and mosaic.

Those are the majority of ones considered essential.

We have some city employees who come out here as well.

>> and a tv anchor of course.

>> employees and communications also exempted from the stay at home order.

I have been able to bring my six month old puppy, bear to fant fantastic pheados while i go to work.

These guys must know they are special, they get a haircut when their human owners cannot.

Barber shops and hair stylists not essential.

>> just to be able to pet them and be with them and the company.

I'm sure even for children.

It's got to be a great comfort.

>> it's long, scary days and when i sit down next to my dogs and give them a hug, it's an instant stress reliever.

Alan vanzandt, kq2 news.

>> they have extended hours for drop off and pick up.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

luvmusicVA

TigerMom⁷ @BTS_twt Nothing distracts doggie self care, not even cute whistling 2 hours ago

vvopee

𝙹✿ all I care for is doggie content 3 hours ago

ky_doggie

BB RT @DePauwSpiritual: In Italy, he discovered that his neighbor in the hospital so he continued to feed his dog until his neighbor returned.… 5 hours ago

Baileee08

Bailee In case you feel down from corona, here are some pictures of my doggie enjoying Vitamin D. Take care of yourselves… https://t.co/iromVIZ9aR 5 hours ago

pootsmahgoots

HunkerDownFool RT @monicazlam: The owners at a doggie daycare in West Oakland decided to shelter in place WITH their canine boarders, to provide around-th… 6 hours ago

goofmiri

HyuckClub if youre on good terms with them, give your grandparents a ring or send them a care package of things that'll enter… https://t.co/bbBBRU6mp7 6 hours ago

viiley_zadr

🔞TallestViiley if youre on good terms with them, give your grandparents a ring or send them a care package of things that'll enter… https://t.co/IisdPbfVJ7 6 hours ago

ky_doggie

BB RT @ACLU: BREAKING: We filed an emergency lawsuit today to prevent the state of Alabama from using the COVID-19 crisis to prevent people fr… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.