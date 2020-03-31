Surviving Covid-19

But what about those who have recovered from the virus.

Our bobby martinez is live in columbus where he spoke to a doctor about those who have recovered from covid-19.

Joey.... the number of positive cases of covid-19 continues to go up.

But at the same time..

People are also getting better bringing some light to a dark situation.

'keep doing what we are doing and be patient."

It's a time of unfamiliarity for millions across the world... positive cases of covid 19 continue to rise..

Leaving millions of people on edge.

And while those positive cases continue to go up so do the numbers of those who are getting over the virus.

Tracking those recovery numbers from thursday..

Roughly 117,000 people have recovered, according to john hopkins corona virus resource center.

And as of monday afternoon, that number has soared to 160,000.

James woodard, a doctor at allegro family clinic in columbus, says here in mississippi, there are people recovering from the virus.

"the cases that we've had that were positive here in our clinic didn't require hospitalization that i'm aware of and i think those folks are on the road to recovery so not everyone who contracts the virus is going to wind up in the hospital."

People recovering from this pandemic, does give people hope that this will soon go away..

Woodard says in order to keep those recovery cases increasing, we must continue to follow all guidelines provided by state and federal leaders.

"the main thing is to continue to use common sense i mean keep doing what we're doing social isolating don't get out in crowds try to stay home a little more make sure that you wash your hands a lot it's ok to wear a mask and gloves to the grocery store."

According to mississippi department of health, there is a total of 847 positive cases of covd-19 as of monday afternoon.

And as more test results continue to come in, the number may increase..

And if you're wondering how to avoid contracting the disease..

Woodard suggests... "it's not going to blow into the window you're only gonna catch this from someone else you touch something that they have cough or sneeze on or they have coughed or sneezed in close proximity to you and then you inhale the drops that's how you gonna get it."

And for the latest information on covid 19 here in mississippi, visit mississippi department of health website.

I'll have that link posted for you on our website.

Stinger