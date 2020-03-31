Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surviving Covid-19

Surviving Covid-19

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Surviving Covid-19

Surviving Covid-19

Our Bobby Martinez is live in Columbus where he spoke to a doctor about those who have recovered from Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Surviving Covid-19

But what about those who have recovered from the virus.

Our bobby martinez is live in columbus where he spoke to a doctor about those who have recovered from covid-19.

Joey.... the number of positive cases of covid-19 continues to go up.

But at the same time..

People are also getting better bringing some light to a dark situation.

'keep doing what we are doing and be patient."

It's a time of unfamiliarity for millions across the world... positive cases of covid 19 continue to rise..

Leaving millions of people on edge.

And while those positive cases continue to go up so do the numbers of those who are getting over the virus.

Tracking those recovery numbers from thursday..

Roughly 117,000 people have recovered, according to john hopkins corona virus resource center.

And as of monday afternoon, that number has soared to 160,000.

James woodard, a doctor at allegro family clinic in columbus, says here in mississippi, there are people recovering from the virus.

"the cases that we've had that were positive here in our clinic didn't require hospitalization that i'm aware of and i think those folks are on the road to recovery so not everyone who contracts the virus is going to wind up in the hospital."

People recovering from this pandemic, does give people hope that this will soon go away..

Woodard says in order to keep those recovery cases increasing, we must continue to follow all guidelines provided by state and federal leaders.

"the main thing is to continue to use common sense i mean keep doing what we're doing social isolating don't get out in crowds try to stay home a little more make sure that you wash your hands a lot it's ok to wear a mask and gloves to the grocery store."

According to mississippi department of health, there is a total of 847 positive cases of covd-19 as of monday afternoon.

And as more test results continue to come in, the number may increase..

And if you're wondering how to avoid contracting the disease..

Woodard suggests... "it's not going to blow into the window you're only gonna catch this from someone else you touch something that they have cough or sneeze on or they have coughed or sneezed in close proximity to you and then you inhale the drops that's how you gonna get it."

And for the latest information on covid 19 here in mississippi, visit mississippi department of health website.

I'll have that link posted for you on our website.

Stinger




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoyaRiu

begoña riu moya RT @IvankaTrump: What Social Distancing Looked Like in 1666. Humanity has been guarding against plagues and surviving them for thousands o… 2 minutes ago

SyneosComms

Syneos Comms RT @SyneosComms: News website for #physicians preparing for a #ventilator shortage - https://t.co/1ewsCFzVnf - includes: • WHITE PAPER: In… 5 minutes ago

bandsplease__

kayla just kind of randomly thought of the king @realberlin, hope he’s surviving COVID-19. 8 minutes ago

lovemactrublue

Lovie M. Make America Greater RT @DebWilliams57: Woman, 95, back home after surviving COVID-19 thanks to chloroquine https://t.co/lPxURVK5cb 12 minutes ago

RonohGeoffreyy

Rono Jeff RT @kenyannarrator: G morning, it's another day still surviving the covid-19 @KoinangeJeff @VDJClyde @Joekiash @KJeremiahN @PSdxb @Hot_96Ke… 14 minutes ago

D_Lubofsky

Daniel Lubofsky RT @kevkage_: Curry winning a title as the 30th seed after surviving the COVID-19 Era and doing it at 32 years old?? Unquestioned GOAT. U… 15 minutes ago

kenyannarrator

Kenyan Narrator G morning, it's another day still surviving the covid-19 @KoinangeJeff @VDJClyde @Joekiash @KJeremiahN @PSdxb… https://t.co/7cBwOlhCAl 24 minutes ago

mvvvvkv

germs Can’t wait until 2036 when me or a loved one finds out that we’re entitled to a large settlement because of the hea… https://t.co/Kee2mAbUHb 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.