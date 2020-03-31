Mexican Government Announces Health Emergency

Mexico’s government announced a health emergency to stop the spread of coronavirus cases.

According to Reuters, Mexico’s response includes stricter measures after the number of cases passed 1,000.

Health officials reported a total of 1,094 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths.

They also said the country will extend a suspension of non-essential activities to April 30.

Officials said those over 60 years old and other vulnerable to the virus need to observe the recommendations more.