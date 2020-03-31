Global  

Demand for 211 services triples from normal month in Middle Georgia

Demand for 211 services triples from normal month in Middle Georgia

Demand for 211 services triples from normal month in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Demands for 211 services have gone up as residents start to feel the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for 211 services triples from normal month in Middle Georgia

This evening by the south central health district.

These numbers will be updated at 7 tonight.

More resources are now available for middle georgians in need... and impacted by the novel coronavirus.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten has more.

This is a confusing time for people and what we're trying to do is get as many of the key resources in one place as possible on the website george mccanless president &amp; ceo for united way of central georgia tells me when in doubt use 211.

Someone will work with you over the phone to identify what your needs are and then they will coordinate and hook you up with the resources you need.

Jatrissa: have you guys seen an uptick in people trying to use 211?

George: absolutely demand for 211 services has almost tripled from a normal month.

And the biggest area people are calling for information is on food mccanless says united way of central georgia recently partnered with the middle georgia food bank to help provide meals to families in need this week.

As you see more and more people unfortunately are being laid off and that creates a greater demand for food, a greater demand for shelter.

We continue to feel there's going to be an eve increasing demand for information like this.

Mccanless tells me their website has information on more than just food assistance there's information about shelters, mental health services, activities for the kids.

If you have problems with your electric bill or counseling resources or whatever your need is we can help you find that and c1 3 b13 refer to someone that can help you.

Jatrissa wooten




