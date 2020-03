Homeless can now be tested for COVID-19 at a Boise shelter

HOME... IF YOU DON'THAVE A HOME?UNSHELTEREDPEOPLE ARE AT HIGHRISK FORCONTRACTING THECORONAVIRUS... ANDFOR UNKNOWINGLYSPREADING IT.THAT'S WHYLEADERS AT BOISE'SHOMELESS SHELTERSAE WORKINGTOGETHER... TOPREVENT THESPREAD OF COVID-19.6 ON YOUR SIDE'SMADELINE WHITE HASMORE."THISORGANIZATION.

ISWHERE PEOPLE WITHA DRY COUGH,FEVER, ANDSHORTNESS OFBREATH OF ARECURRENTLY BEINGQUARANTINEDMOST OF THEM STILLIN THE DARK ONWHETHER THEY EVENHAVE THE VIRUSBUT TAKE A QUICKJAUNT AROUND THECORNER AND YOU'LLFIND THAT HERE ATINTERFAITHSANCTUARYTESTING WILL NOWBE ADMINISTERED TOTHOSE WITHSYMPTOMS. ANDWITH FASTRESULTS.""COVID-19 IS LIKETHE INVISIBLE MAN.YOU HAVE NO IDEA IFIT'S IN THE ROOM ORNOT."THE INVISIBLE MAN.THAT INTERFAITHSANCTUARY STAFF.WILL NOW BE ABLETO SEE."ONCE YOU'RE ABLETO IDENTIFY WHO ISCOVID-19 POSITIVEAND MOVE THEM TOA MORE SECURELOCATION AND BECARED FOR IN AMUCH DIFFERENTWAY, YOU FEEL LIKEYOU ACTUALLY AREADDRESSING THEISSUE AND NOT JUSTHOUSING THE ISSUE."STARTING NOW.FROM 4:30 TO 7.MONDAY THROUGHFRIDAY.

HOMELESSIDAHOANS WILL HAVEACCESS TO COVID-19TESTING.

IN THEBACK LOT OFINTERFAITHSANCTUARY."FOR ANYONE WHOIS HOMELESS ANDCONCERNED, ORANYONE COMINGONTO OURPROPERTY TO STAY."ASSESSING THEMFOR THEIRSYMPTOMS. ANDADMINISTERING THETEST RIGHT THENAND THERE."BECAUSE WE ARE APRIORITYVULNERABLEPOPULATION, FMRI ISABLE TO SENDTHOSE TESTS TO THESTATE LAB, SO WEWILL HAVE RESULTSWITHIN 3 DAYS."ACCORDING TO THEUS DEPARTMENT OFHOUSING AND URBANDEVELOPMENT.PEOPLEEXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESSOFTEN HAVE AHIGHER RISK FOREXPOSURE TOCOMMUNICABLEDISEASES.

ACCESSTO TESTING.

WILLHELP CURB SPREADOF COVID-19 IN THEHOMELESSCOMMUNITY."IT WILL REDUCE THERISK OF EXPOSUREOUT IN THECOMMUNITY AND ITWILL ALSOSAFEGUARD THEMFROM NOT HAVINGACCESS TO MEDICALIF THEY'RE SICK."INTERFAITHSANCTUARYCONTINUES TOENCOURAGE SOCIALDISTANCING.

ANDSANITIZING.WHILEALSO REQUIRINGTHAT PEOPLE'STEMPERATURES ARETAKEN UPONENTERING.BASED ON THEIRCURRENTAGREEMENT.

IF APERSON TESTSPOSITIVE FORCOVID-19.

THEY'REDIRECTED TO THEMORE SPACIOUSBOISE RESCUEMISSION TO BEQUARANTINED."MADELINE WHITE.

6ON YOUR SIDE.