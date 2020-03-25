Indiana's homeless don't have to go without during Stay-At-Home order

With the stay at home order going into place tonight, it may be easy for some to shelter in place.

However ther some concern about what the homeless population is e pected to do.fox 55 caleb saylor explains how that being addressed here in fort wayne.?

Homelessness is a struggle all on its own, but throw in a global pandemic and even more problems arise.

How to stay clean, where the next meal is coming from, where to sleep at night.

All have become harder thanks to covid-19.

To relieve some of that burden, governor holc executive order states that ndividuals experiencing homelessness are exempt from this provision, but are strongly encouraged to obtain shelter.

Henry says he recognizes the issues the homeless are facing and says his team and other community organizations are steppinghey to help.

Are trying to address it the best we can through the associated churches and other organizations.

Other social agencies are trying to step up as w no but there question it is a challenge.

The rescue mission is one of those organizations stepping up.

C-o-o sam hardy says things have changed around their buildings since the first covid-19 meeting back on march 4th.

E were making a lot of adjustments to ensure the safety of everyone in our building and we would be able to continue to provide the necessary services that many on the margins of our community depend on us for.

They have moved their emergency shelter to an off-site, anonymous location, and aren letting program residents out of their buildings except for necessary appointm nts.

But they aren denying those on the streets some of the services they need.

E did eliminate our breakfast meal program, but we are still operating our lunch and our dinner service programs, but those are happening through prepared meals.

Primarily bagged meals...we also brought in a shower trailer and port-o-johns that are in the east parking lot here to continue to provide the best of the services that can.

While some of the services may look different for the homeless have to n totally go without during the covid-19 pandemic in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.?

Now hardy says if you or someone you know is looking for services provided by the homeless shelters throughout the area, you can still call and ask what's available for you and the organizations will try to