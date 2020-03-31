'India's COVID-19 testing rate among lowest in the world': Congress

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
Congress leader Manish Tewari has said that India may be headed towards the third stage of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that it is important that the government conduct as much testing as possible as India is among the countries with the lowest level of testing worldwide.

He also urged the government to allow more companies to manufacture tests as only 4 have been given permission to do so till now.

