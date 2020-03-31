Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > AOC slams corporate bailouts in stimulus package

AOC slams corporate bailouts in stimulus package

Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
AOC slams corporate bailouts in stimulus package

AOC slams corporate bailouts in stimulus package

"There should be shame about what was fought for in this bill and the choices that we have to make." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez railed against the “corporate bailouts” in the coronavirus stimulus package.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.