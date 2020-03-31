Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, EXPE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%.

Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 45.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 5.5%.

Dollar Tree is lower by about 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monster Beverage, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla, trading up 4.3% on the day.