CDC looking into possibility smokers, vapers at higher rick for COVID-19 complications Right now there is no evidence that suggests that smokers and vapors may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications but doctors with the Centers for Disease Control are looking into this for several reasons, they say.

AND VAPERS ARE AT A HIGHER RISKOF CATCHING COVID- 19.WE KNOW- COVID -19 IS ARESPIRATORY DISEASE - ANDDOCTORS SAY - SMOKERS ANDVAPERS DO HAVE WEAKER LUNGS."I THINK ANYBODY THAT VAPES,THAT INHALES ANYTHING TOXICINTO THEIR LUNGS, IS PUTTINGTHEIR LUNGS AT RISK.""IT PROBABLY REDUCES YOUR OWNLUNG'S ABILITY TO DEFENDITSELF AGAINST THIS VIRUS."DOCTORS ALSO WORRY THAT SMOKINGAND VAPING CAN CONTRIBUTE TOTHE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.EVEN IF A SMOKER IS STANDINGSIX FEET AWAY FROMSOMEONE...THEIR SMOKE CLOUDCOULD STILL REACH THE PERSON.RIGHT NOW - THERE IS NOEVIDIENCE THAT SUGGESTS THEYMAY BE AT A HIGHER RISK BUT -DOCTORS ARE ENCOURAGING PEOPLENOW MORE THAN EVER TO QUIT.





