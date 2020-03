Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal calls Delhi mosque event an irresponsible act, 441 show symptoms

CALLING IT IRRESPONSIBLE, DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL TODAY SAID THAT 441 PEOPLE FROM THE MOSQUE IN DELHI WHERE A RELIGIOUS GATHERING EARLIER THIS MONTH HAS CAUSED A HUGE CORONAVIRUS SCARE HAVE SHOWN COVID-19 SYMPTOMS. 72 MORE PERSONS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR #COVID19 IN MAHARASHTRA, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES IN THE STATE TO 302 OUT OF WHICH 59 ARE FROM MUMBAI.

WHILE A 52-YEAR-OLD PERSON HAS BEEN FOUND POSITIVE FOR #CORONAVIRUS AND IS ASSAM'S FIRST #COVID19 PATIENT.

6 MORE #COVID19 CASES REPORTED IN KASHMIR DIVISION TODAY, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES IN THE UNION TERRITORY TO 55.

NINE PEOPLE AT A QUARANTINE FACILITY RUN BY THE ARMY IN RAJASTHAN'S JAISALMER HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS OR COVID-19 CASES IN THE STATE TO 93.

And more news #NizamuddinMarkaz