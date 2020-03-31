Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook. 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:54s - Published Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook. Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook. The video conference app has seen a huge increase in users as people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and after concerns about privacy were raised, as the iOS app sends data including location and device details with the social media app, the company has stopped this, and insisted it was "unnecessary" in the first place. In a blog post, Zoom announced: Zoom then added: To stop Facebook getting ahold of the data, iOS users need to download the latest version of Zoom. 0

