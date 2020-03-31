Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook.

Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook.

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook.

Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook.

Zoom is no longer sending data to Facebook.

The video conference app has seen a huge increase in users as people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and after concerns about privacy were raised, as the iOS app sends data including location and device details with the social media app, the company has stopped this, and insisted it was "unnecessary" in the first place.

In a blog post, Zoom announced: Zoom then added: To stop Facebook getting ahold of the data, iOS users need to download the latest version of Zoom.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bnsuep1

bnsuep RT @ZDNet: Zoom to iPhone users: We're no longer sending your data to Facebook https://t.co/QHdEMpLROM 6 hours ago

cybersecboardrm

Bob Carver ✭ Zoom to iPhone users:We're no longer sending your data to Facebook https://t.co/wDS9TLKoPg #zoom #facebook #iPhone #privacy @zdnet @LiamT 13 hours ago

kvconner

K_Conner Zoom to iPhone users: We're no longer sending your data to Facebook Zoom removes the feature from its iOS app afte… https://t.co/MpJWsx3WDa 16 hours ago

cyberinform

Jose Lagdameo Jr #Zoom to #iPhone users: We're no longer sending your data to #Facebook https://t.co/gPmys935gO via @ZDNet & @LiamT… https://t.co/dqcscfktnq 19 hours ago

Rose_Q_T

άνεμος RT @AI__TECH: Zoom to iPhone users: We're no longer sending your data to Facebook https://t.co/z8wYuKXdo4 https://t.co/bUIOdZ73HN 20 hours ago

guidodeckstein

Guido Deckstein RT @GilbertHill: Zoom plugs user data leak to Facebook: now more than ever, companies with decent business models can kill 'sign in with' l… 20 hours ago

Shirley78547054

ShirleyRay RT @TheCyberSecHub: Zoom to iPhone users: We're no longer sending your data to Facebook https://t.co/ImJcrAqpN9 21 hours ago

cabal0

Pierre RT @ZDNet: Zoom to iPhone users: We're no longer sending your data to Facebook https://t.co/kjXerPoHKd 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.