Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up before marriage and kids now < > Embed Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 07:59s - Published Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up before marriage and kids Kate Middleton met Prince William in college, but she wasn't sure if the royal life was for her. In this episode of "Hooked Up To Hitched," Page Six takes a deep dive into the royal pair's relationship timeline. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Flourish gratitude Inside Anmer Hall where the Cambridges are self-isolating during coronavirus https://t.co/nx3MxIBRok 5 minutes ago Kayla marie (Queen Draco) RT @Independent: Why Kate Middleton isn't wearing her engagement ring while self-quarantining https://t.co/AiYZuHyasg 10 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up before marriage and kids https://t.co/WrSRSrzUqV https://t.co/4bGUcOy8qC 17 minutes ago Kavita sharma Kate Middleton & Prince William: The Coronavirus Crisis Is Preparing Us to Be King and Queen! -… https://t.co/7OFRxTkOGD 24 minutes ago UK Top News Kate Middleton & Prince William: The Coronavirus Crisis Is Preparing Us to Be King and Queen! https://t.co/IbSiMJ0glj 33 minutes ago DonnaValentine-Jones Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Gave a Rare Peek Inside Their Royal Office at Kensington Palace https://t.co/ojWOsEA2KP 38 minutes ago Page Six Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up before marriage and kids https://t.co/o98JJUNF9V https://t.co/tK281dQJ0S 46 minutes ago FansnStars↩ Kate Middleton & Prince William: The Coronavirus Crisis Is Preparing Us to Be King and Queen!… https://t.co/rR8V25hmdO 50 minutes ago