Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Save money with this sleek, shatterproof filtered water pitcher

Save money with this sleek, shatterproof filtered water pitcher

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Save money with this sleek, shatterproof filtered water pitcher

Save money with this sleek, shatterproof filtered water pitcher

It goes without saying that water is an everyday necessity .

Filtered water pitchers are the way to go to ensure that drinkable water is readily available and less plastic is wasted.

Available in white and black color options, the Soma 80oz pitcher is said to “fit perfectly in your fridge” .

It holds up to 10 cups of filtered water and is made of shatterproof, BPA-free plastic, with a sturdy and easy-to-grasp bamboo handle.

The pitcher is also proven to filter out four major contaminant sources often found in water: chlorine, mercury, copper and zinc.

Making this an even more worthwhile purchase, with every Soma Black Pitcher sold, the brand will donate $15 to Charity: Water

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

We_Save_Energy

Roger Lawrie Dear @RishiSunak, as a UK citizen I call on you to #cancelthedebt for the world’s poorest countries, so money can b… https://t.co/1cXb85gr8B 3 minutes ago

thehasanuj

Hasanuj Jaman RT @varungrover: For urban elite - with all their privilege & money - the feeling of persecution complex STILL trumps all other states of b… 10 minutes ago

miatasyaa

𝒜𝓂𝑒𝑒𝓇𝒶 𝒩𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓈𝓎𝒶 RT @SarahHasni: I think in some way or another, this year teaches us to be moderate in our celebration n to b grateful with what we have. N… 19 minutes ago

SarahHasni

SarahHasni I think in some way or another, this year teaches us to be moderate in our celebration n to b grateful with what we… https://t.co/9n3zwOu6E5 23 minutes ago

GeorgeS06840894

George Solis @_larry_sellers @SylvesterTurner Best advice: Learn to save your money for times like this!!!! Can't believe it's… https://t.co/Oth9kauoEf 27 minutes ago

WXavierM

Will Let's build credit and save money together with Self. https://t.co/M9KJiuo2eV - sign up with this referral and star… https://t.co/WsRHSW09yQ 28 minutes ago

BaseshGala

Basesh Gala RT @dmchheda: MSME linkage to stabilize the large scale units cannot be overlooked. MSME units along with Traders provide the liquidity for… 31 minutes ago

CaptPIl

Psalm After getting a decent work slowly but surely increasing pay that can help me with my expenses, I'd save up money u… https://t.co/WLxt3rIE1C 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.