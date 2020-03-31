Save money with this sleek, shatterproof filtered water pitcher

It goes without saying that water is an everyday necessity .

Filtered water pitchers are the way to go to ensure that drinkable water is readily available and less plastic is wasted.

Available in white and black color options, the Soma 80oz pitcher is said to “fit perfectly in your fridge” .

It holds up to 10 cups of filtered water and is made of shatterproof, BPA-free plastic, with a sturdy and easy-to-grasp bamboo handle.

The pitcher is also proven to filter out four major contaminant sources often found in water: chlorine, mercury, copper and zinc.

Making this an even more worthwhile purchase, with every Soma Black Pitcher sold, the brand will donate $15 to Charity: Water