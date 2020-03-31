Car Pulls out in Front of Pickup at the Last Moment now < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published Car Pulls out in Front of Pickup at the Last Moment Occurred on March 2, 2020 / Taunton, Massachusetts, USA Info from Licensor: "While driving a 50ft, 25,000 lb F450 pickup truck with a 3 car trailer at a Kia forte pulled out in front of me as I approached an intersection." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this