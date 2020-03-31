Global  

Nizamuddin | 'Highly irresponsible': Kejriwal seeks action against organisers

Nizamuddin | ‘Highly irresponsible’: Kejriwal seeks action against organisers

Nizamuddin | ‘Highly irresponsible’: Kejriwal seeks action against organisers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz (centre) hereof which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed virus symptoms. He said that out of 97 cases in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month.

Kejriwal slammed the organizers of the religious gathering saying it was "highly irresponsible" on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands have died in other countries due to the pandemic.

