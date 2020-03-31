Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan Teases The Release Of A New Music Single

Lindsay Lohan announced she was making a comeback with a new music single.

According to Reuters, she posted on social media a video compilation of news clips of her career.

She then posted a link for fans to pre-save her single on a music streaming platform.

The actress didn’t reveal the title of her song, the release date or any other details.

While some fans were excited over the news, other thought the timing was not appropriate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.