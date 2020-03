Iowa Gov. Reynolds giving coronavirus update now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:53s - Published Iowa Gov. Reynolds giving coronavirus update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Iowa Gov. Reynolds giving coronavirus update CONFIRMED CASES OFTHE VIRUS AND SEVENDEATHS.73 NEW CASES WEREANNOUNCED TODAY...OF THE NEWERCASES, FIVE OF THEMARE INPOTTAWATTAMIECOUNTYIOWA GOVERNOR KIMREYNOLDS GAVE ANUPDATE ON THESTATE'S RESPONSESAYING: 61 IOWANSARE HOSPITALIZEDAND 85 HAVERECOVERED.REYNOLDS SAIDIOWANS WITH THEMILDEST SYMPTOMSSHOULD STAY HOME,EVEN IF THEY DO NOTBELIEVE THEY HAVECORONAVIRUS.WE ARE ASKING ALOT OF IOWANS.BUT I AM SAYINGAND WE ARESAYING, BASED ONDATA, IF WE CANREALLY DO OURPART WE CAN GETTHROUGH THISTOGETHER SOONERRATHER THAN LATERREYNOLDSANNOUNCED A NEWHOTLINE FOR IOWANSWHO HAVEQUESTIONS OR AREEXPERIENCING LEGALSTRUGGLES DURINGTHE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.THAT NUMBER IS ONYOUR SCREEN RIGHTNOW.MEANWHILE,GOVERNORS ACROSSTHE





