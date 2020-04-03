Global  

Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives coronavirus update

POSITIVE CASES OFCORONAVIRUS AND11 DEATHS.66 ADDITIONALCASES WEREANNOUNCEDTODAY, ALONGWITH 2 MOREDEATHS.THE PEOPLE WHODIED ARE TWOOLDER ADULTSFROM LINNCOUNTY.TODAY, GOVERNORKIM REYNOLDSADDRESSED THESTATE'S RESPONSETO THE VIRUS.SHE WAS ASKEDWHY SHE HASN'TORDERED ASHELTER IN PLACEAS THE NUMBER OFCASES CONTINUESTO RISE.BUT AGAIN, IWOULD ASK OTHERIOWANS TO LOOKAT WHAT WE'VEDONE AND WHATOTHER STATE'SHAVE DONE AND I'MNOT SURE WHY ANDWHEN THEY DIDWHAT THEY DID BUTI KNOW THAT I'VEBASED MYDECISIONS ONDATA THAT'S BEENPROVIDED TO MEFROM THEEPIDEMIOLOGISTSTEAM, DEPT OFPUBLIC HEALTH, THECDC, AND EXPERTSACROSS THECOUNTRYREYNOLDS DIDEXPAND HEREMERGENCYPROCLAMATION TOINCLUDE MOREELECTIVESURGERIES ANDSHE ALSOSUGGESTEDSCHOOLS STAYCLOSED THROUGHAPRIL 30TH, BUTSHE HASN'T YETRECOMMENDEDTHEM TO CLOSEFOR THE REST OFTHE SCHOOL YEAR.MANY AREA




