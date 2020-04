Iowa Coronavirus Update

1-THOUSAND-388CONFIRMED CASES OFCORONAVIRUS AND 31DEATHS.GOVERNOR KIMREYNOLDS GAVE ANUPDATE AT A NEWSCONFERENCE,DOUBLING DOWN ONMITIGATION EFFORTSIN THE STATE.REYNOLDS URGESIOWANS TO CONTINUETO PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING ANDGOOD HYGIENE OVERTHE WEEKEND, SHESAYS IT'S WORKING.SHE ALSO ADDRESSEDA SHORTAGE INPROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT FORHEALTH CAREWORKERS.SHE IS LOOKING ATOTHER OUTLETS TOADDRESS THE LACKOF EQUIPMENT,ESPECIALLY NOWTHAT MANY DOCTORSAND NURSES AREGETTING INFECTEDWITH THE VIRUS."5:18 IT IS JUST ACONSTANT EFFORT,HOSPITALS AREORDERINGTHROUGH THEREDISTRIBUTORS, DASIS ORDERING,HOMELANDSECURITY ISORDERING OURLOCAL PUBLICHEALTH OFFICIALSARE GATHERINGINFORMATION ANDPUTTING ORDERS INSO WE CONTINUETO SAY OVER ANDOVER IT'S AN ALL OFTHE ABOVEAPPROACH AND SOWE CONTIUE TOLOOK AT EVERYAVAILABLEOPPORTUNITY TOBRING PPE INTO THESTATE.5:43IF IOWA REACHESCRISIS CAPACITY,HEALTH CAREWORKERS WILL HAVETO START USING PPEPAST ITS SHELF LIFE,PRIORITIZING FACEMASKS FORINTERACTIONS THATMAY INVOLVE DIRECTCONTACT WITHINFECTIOUS PATIENTSAND USINGHOMEMADE MASKS INCONJUNCTION WITHFACE SHIELDS.WE