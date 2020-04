Iowa Gov. Reynolds Orders More Businesses to Close CASES OFCORONAVIRUS AND 25DEATHS.DESPITE NOT ISSUINGA STAY AT HOMEORDER, IOWAGOVERNOR KIMREYNOLDS IS URGINGPEOPLE TO STAY ATHOME, IMPLEMENTINGSTRICTER MEASURESTO ENSURE SOCIALDISTANCING.TODAY SHE ORDEREDADDITIONALBUSINESSES TOCLOSE THROUGHAPRIL 30TH.THOSE INCLUDEMALLS, CLUBS,BOWLING ALLEYS,LIBRARIES, ZOOS,PLAYGROUNDS ANDCAMP GROUNDS.REYNOLDS SAYS THESPREAD OF THISVIRUS IS EXPECTEDTO GET WORSE THISCOMING WEEK ANDORDERED IOWANS TOSTAY HOME IF THEYDON'T ABSOLUTELYNEED TO LEAVE.WE'RE LOOKING ATTHE DATA EVERYSINGLE DAY ANDWE'RE ANALYZINGWHAT ELSE, IFANYTHING, THATWE NEED TO DO TOFLATTEN THECURVE, THAT WEPROTECT THE MOSTVULNERABLE, THATWE ARE DOINGEVERYTHING THATWE CAN TOPROTECT OURHEALTHCAREWORKERS AND OURESSENTIAL WORKERSON THE FRONTLINEDOING EVERYTHINGTHEY CAN TO TAKECARE OF US SO WENEED TO DO OURPART AND TAKECARE OF THEM ANDWE DO THAT BYLIMITING OUR TRIPSFROM OUR HOME.REYNOLDS ALSO SAIDTHAT LOCAL POLICEWOULD BEGINENFORCING HERORDER TO BARGATHERINGS OF 10PEOPLE.VIOLATORS COULD BECITED FOR A SIMPLEMISDEMEANOR.TH