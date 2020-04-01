Global  

Using social media to stay connected with elderly residents

"It's just important we stay in touch with her to make sure she knows we're still here."

Scattered rain highs: mid 50s social distancing is our new norm.

But it's not easy to pass up hugging or kissing your loved ones.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco introduces us to a son using modern technology to talk to his mother.

Xxx the point of a window is to allow light... sound and air in.

But for residents living at assisted living centers... windows are how they are communicating with their loved ones since the facility isn't allowing visitors during the pandemic.

Nat: "hi!"

"well, hi, how are you!"

This is the new norm for saying hello.

Mark majorowicz visits his 9?

Yea?old mother methal who lives at river bend assisted living.

Methal has alzheimer's and doesn't understand why she can't see her son.

Nat: "i'm right down the window!"

Several times a week... mark stops outside his mother's window... and connects via facetime.

"nat: have you been getting up and walking around, getting some exercise in your room?"

"yes, always."

(laughs) mark: "it's difficult, but it's the best we can do."

"nat: what are you doing?"

"we're down here talking to you."

To wave hello... to show he cares... and to promise he'll always be there.

"nat: it is what it is, soon this will pass, another couple of weeks to a month."

While we all might be separated in the midst of this pandemic... love is immune.

"i love you too mom, we'll talk to you later ok, alrighty bye bye."

No disease can tear apart the bonds we create with one another?

Even if all we methal's son and daughte?

I?law hope everyone is finding creative ways to stay in touch... whether it's sending postcards




