Govt changes rule for J&K domicile months after revoking special staus | Oneindia News

The Centre has defined new domicile rule for the UT of J&K, months after revoking its special status on August 5 last year.

The latest government order defines domicile as an administrative category rather than an identity-based residency.

Now govt jobs will be reserved only for domiciles of the UT.

This is a stark departure from how domiciles were defined earlier before the erstwhile state was stripped of its spl status.

