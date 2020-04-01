Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

London’s ExCel centre has been transformed into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients, with NHS England saying that more sites are being considered across the UK as the number of cases of Covid-19 continues to rise.

US President Donald Trump gave a sombre press briefing on the virus, warning of painful weeks ahead.

Some Asian countries are imposing new restrictions after a surge in cases, while Germany aims to launch an app to help trace infection rates.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusanPoe7

Susan Poe Carlisle RT @KHOU: Coronavirus updates: Houston's COVID-19 peak expected in early May; US now has 4,000 deaths | Get this morning's latest updates… 42 seconds ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Coronavirus updates: Houston's COVID-19 peak expected in early May; US now has 4,000 deaths | Get this morning's l… https://t.co/koscQk6DeD 2 minutes ago

Bucks_Safety

Community Safety RT @BucksCouncil: And here it is, the latest news on how we are fighting #coronavirus in Buckinghamshire. Watch Martin Tett (@MATatBucks)… 22 minutes ago

NewsTeq

NewsTeq Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 31 March 2020 - https://t.co/nFd0enJxe2 56 minutes ago

FSB_Wales

Wales FSB Cymru RT @fsb_policy: If you missed our latest #coronavirus webinar on financial help for SMEs and the self-employed, you can watch if back in fu… 1 hour ago

christienforte

Christien Forte Here's my report on the latest in Coronavirus news. https://t.co/dlAyzE3U6W via @YouTube 1 hour ago

jamestheboy_

jamestheboy RT @SmallTalkYT: 📽️ Latest ANALYSIS of UK Coronavirus situation, covering Gove's update yesterday, lack of testing, ventilators and more. V… 1 hour ago

SmallTalkYT

Small Talk RT @LilyMcBak: 📽️ Latest ANALYSIS of UK Coronavirus situation, covering Gove's update yesterday, lack of testing, ventilators and more. Vid… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.