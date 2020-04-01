'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' finale filmed on iPhones now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' finale filmed on iPhones Kim Kardashian and her family are turning to their iPhones to film the season finale of reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians amid the coronavirus lockdown. 0

