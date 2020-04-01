Global  

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today looks fairly quiet besides a few stray sprinkles or flurries and highs in the 40s.

AM clouds will give way to some breaks of afternoon sunshine as high pressure builds in from the west.

Tonight will stay dry with lows in the low- to mid-30s.

Warmer temps & some sunshine return for Thursday & Friday.

Away from Lake Michigan highs will be in the 50s & 60s.

A few showers area possible later Friday.

A system will be moving in by late Friday with some rain Friday night & into Saturday morning.

At least the Saturday looks mild with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Mid-50s return on Sunday.

Like a llama!!Wednesday looks drywith highs in the 40s,though cooler lakeside.AM clouds will give wayto some afternoonsunshine as highpressure builds in fromthe west.Warmer temps & somesunshine return forThursday & Friday.

Awayfrom Lake Michiganhighs will be in the 50s &60s.

A few showers areapossible later Friday.A storm system will bemoving in by late Fridaywith some rain Fridaynight & into Saturdaymorning.

At least theSaturday looks mild withhighs in the upper-40sand low-50s.

Mid 50sreturn on Sunday.STILL TO COME..WE'RE OPEN.




