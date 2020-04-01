Djokovic wins frying pan tennis rally

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovicgets creative to pass the time and stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND FRIEND PLAYING TENNIS WITH FRYING PANS IN THE LIVING ROOM

MUST COURTESY TWITTER/@DjokerNole) 1.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND FRIEND PLAYING TENNIS WITH FRYING PANS WITH CHAIRS AND CUSHION PUT BETWEEN THEM AS AN IMPROVISED NET STORY: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had to get creative to pass the time and stay in shape as the coronavirus pandemic brought the tennis season to a halt with both the men's ATP Tour and the women's WTA Tour suspended till June 7.

A video posted on Djokovic's social media showed him playing tennis with a friend using frying pans with a pair of chairs and a sofa cushion put between them as a net.

Djokovic pledged 1 million euros (896,788 pounds) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia last week, joining a list of other athletes in the fight against coronavirus.

The virus, which emerged in China late last year, has brought sporting events around the world to a halt.

Rafa Nadal had called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.04 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

(Production: Tim Hart, Ursa Presern)




