Djokovic wins frying pan tennis rally

NOVAK DJOKOVIC AND FRIEND PLAYING TENNIS WITH FRYING PANS WITH CHAIRS AND CUSHION PUT BETWEEN THEM AS AN IMPROVISED NET STORY: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had to get creative to pass the time and stay in shape as the coronavirus pandemic brought the tennis season to a halt with both the men's ATP Tour and the women's WTA Tour suspended till June 7.

A video posted on Djokovic's social media showed him playing tennis with a friend using frying pans with a pair of chairs and a sofa cushion put between them as a net.

Djokovic pledged 1 million euros (896,788 pounds) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia last week, joining a list of other athletes in the fight against coronavirus.

The virus, which emerged in China late last year, has brought sporting events around the world to a halt.

Rafa Nadal had called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.04 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

